Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Price Target Raised to £108

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £106 ($138.49) to £108 ($141.10) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.55% from the company’s current price.

SPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a £130 ($169.85) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,978.33 ($130.37).

Shares of LON:SPX traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) during trading on Thursday, reaching £118.10 ($154.30). The stock had a trading volume of 23,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,734. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of GBX 8,822 ($115.26) and a 1-year high of £123.60 ($161.48). The stock has a market cap of £8.71 billion and a PE ratio of 50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of £118.82 and a 200-day moving average price of £114.87.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

