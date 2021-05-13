Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a £130 ($169.85) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SPX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 9,978.33 ($130.37).

SPX stock traded up GBX 75 ($0.98) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting £118.55 ($154.89). The stock had a trading volume of 64,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,194. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of £118.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of £114.87. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52 week low of GBX 8,822 ($115.26) and a 52 week high of £123.60 ($161.48).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

