Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Raised to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SPXSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPXSF remained flat at $$170.99 during trading on Thursday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a one year low of $108.90 and a one year high of $171.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

