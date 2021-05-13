Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SPXSF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.00.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPXSF remained flat at $$170.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.05 and its 200 day moving average is $157.07. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of $108.90 and a 1-year high of $171.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.