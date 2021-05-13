Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Trading Up 5.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)’s share price shot up 5.4% on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $51.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Spirit AeroSystems traded as high as $43.05 and last traded at $43.00. 4,777 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,633,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.80.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.79. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.04.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.40 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

