SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.390-0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.50 million-$91.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.72 million.SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.650-1.680 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.69. 3,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,657. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.16. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $54.23 and a 52 week high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $83.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 million. Analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.60.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $667,051.44. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $153,872.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,001,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,097 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,132. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

