SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Acquires New Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 135,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,184,000. Fiserv makes up approximately 2.7% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.74.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $113.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,660,431. The company has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.07, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

