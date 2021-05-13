SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Cuts Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lessened its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 90.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,100 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.29.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,922,821.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,560 shares of company stock valued at $14,061,988 over the last ninety days. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHTR stock traded up $6.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $688.68. The company had a trading volume of 11,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $129.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $645.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $635.69. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $485.01 and a fifty-two week high of $704.09.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.