SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Grows Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for 2.2% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $12,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 32,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of NYSE IFF traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.20. 15,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,438,424. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.31. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $147.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.96.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.