SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Has $7.74 Million Stock Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lowered its holdings in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 569,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,979 shares during the period. Laureate Education comprises about 1.3% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned about 0.29% of Laureate Education worth $7,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,123,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 46,997 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 182.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,091 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,774,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,951,000 after purchasing an additional 252,854 shares in the last quarter. 52.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.11. The company had a trading volume of 18,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,877. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.02. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $15.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($1.27). Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 38.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $285.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

