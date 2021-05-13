SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Makes New Investment in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 71,600 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,000. Rio Tinto Group accounts for 0.9% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.64. The stock had a trading volume of 121,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,325. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $44.57 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.50.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.63%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

