SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Purchases New Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 31,931.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 488,157 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $65,218,000 after acquiring an additional 486,633 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,941 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $4,551,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,684 shares of company stock worth $25,123,240. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

Shares of AMAT traded up $5.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.94. The company had a trading volume of 498,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,605,234. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.66 and a 52-week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

