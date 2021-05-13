SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Purchases Shares of 70,300 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 70,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,315,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.4% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 81,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $4,151,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,265,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,664,499,000 after purchasing an additional 676,689 shares during the period. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Shares of TSM traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.12. 274,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,549,165. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $565.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.35 and its 200 day moving average is $113.92.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

