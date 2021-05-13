SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Sells 180,331 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 87.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,183 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 180,331 shares during the quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,285,445,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after buying an additional 2,940,777 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $310,443,000 after buying an additional 999,428 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,043,751,000 after buying an additional 982,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $934,149,000 after buying an additional 783,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.14.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $4.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $200.32. 92,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,041,605. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $106.20 and a one year high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

