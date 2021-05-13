SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Trims Stock Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda cut its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 60.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 168,378 shares during the quarter. Stericycle makes up approximately 1.3% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned about 0.12% of Stericycle worth $7,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,441,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,940,000 after purchasing an additional 41,348 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,100,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,929,000 after acquiring an additional 142,812 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Stericycle by 1,581.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,113 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Stericycle by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,354,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,907,000 after acquiring an additional 310,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Stericycle by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,045,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL traded up $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $77.95. 7,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,905. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

