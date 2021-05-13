Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG lowered its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,020 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Square were worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Square by 7.1% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Square by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Square by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,238,512.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,771,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $21,026,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,250,191 shares of company stock worth $299,526,783 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SQ stock traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $204.00. The company had a trading volume of 230,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,604,069. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.82 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.40, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.37 and its 200 day moving average is $225.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. Square’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.43.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

