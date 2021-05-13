Square (NYSE:SQ) Given New $254.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $254.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.43.

SQ stock traded down $7.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $199.58. The company had a trading volume of 429,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,604,069. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.40, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Square will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $200,294.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,555,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $4,104,066.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,165,190.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,250,191 shares of company stock valued at $299,526,783 over the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Square by 33,045.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $597,618,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Square by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,341 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,672 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

