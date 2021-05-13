SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SSEZY. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Investec raised shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get SSE alerts:

OTCMKTS SSEZY traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $20.19. 18,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.65. SSE has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.