SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SSPPF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SSPPF remained flat at $$4.61 during trading hours on Thursday. SSP Group has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

