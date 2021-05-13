SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 142,070 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.11% of SSR Mining worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSRM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SSR Mining by 3,133.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

SSRM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. SSR Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

SSR Mining stock opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.28. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 7.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

