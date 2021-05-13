Stafi Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.81 Million (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Stafi coin can now be bought for $2.30 or 0.00004639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stafi has a total market capitalization of $25.81 million and $6.85 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stafi has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00068667 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.32 or 0.00325281 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00011199 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00030362 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Stafi Profile

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi . The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stafi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stafi using one of the exchanges listed above.

