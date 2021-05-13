Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $80.16

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.16 ($1.05) and traded as high as GBX 88 ($1.15). Stagecoach Group shares last traded at GBX 84.40 ($1.10), with a volume of 2,129,634 shares changing hands.

SGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 124 ($1.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 98 ($1.28) price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stagecoach Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 86.38 ($1.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of £464.94 million and a PE ratio of -31.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 97.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 80.16.

In other news, insider Brian Souter sold 133,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23), for a total value of £125,640.40 ($164,149.99). Also, insider Ray O’Toole acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £2,580 ($3,370.79).

Stagecoach Group Company Profile (LON:SGC)

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

