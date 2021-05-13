Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.700-11.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $207.55.

Shares of SWK stock traded up $6.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $216.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,512,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,275. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $97.64 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,065 shares of company stock worth $3,932,015. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

