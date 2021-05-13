Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.15-10.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.20. Stanley Black & Decker also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 10.700-11.000 EPS.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $6.21 on Thursday, hitting $216.10. 1,512,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,275. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.93 and its 200 day moving average is $185.85. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $97.64 and a 52-week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Barclays increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $207.55.

In related news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,015 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

