Starname (IOV) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $382,899.00

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded down 21.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One Starname coin can now be bought for about $0.0967 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Starname has a total market capitalization of $9.27 million and approximately $382,899.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Starname has traded 38.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Starname alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00086668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00019165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $555.84 or 0.01104980 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00068149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00113197 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00062747 BTC.

Starname Profile

Starname is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values . Starname’s official website is starname.me . Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Starname Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Starname Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starname and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.