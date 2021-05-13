STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Tops $1.25 on Top Exchanges

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 13th. One STASIS EURO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00002464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $84.14 million and $1.49 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURO Profile

EURS is a coin. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 67,459,957 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

