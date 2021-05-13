State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 28,118 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Trimble by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 5,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 18.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRMB. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $73.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.63. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.11 and a 1 year high of $84.86. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.31 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. Research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

