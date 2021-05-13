State of Michigan Retirement System Has $5.05 Million Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 121,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $594,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,278,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,236,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 112,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $23.97 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $25.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.12. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKR. TheStreet raised Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. COKER & PALMER raised Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.62.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

