State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in Qorvo by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,255,000 after buying an additional 1,477,209 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $223,801,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Qorvo by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 629,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,631,000 after purchasing an additional 358,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,199,000 after buying an additional 265,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,387,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,677,000 after buying an additional 136,634 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.70.

Qorvo stock opened at $165.35 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.31 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.97 and a 200-day moving average of $170.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

