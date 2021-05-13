State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys New Shares in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.10% of Signet Jewelers as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $58.30 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $68.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.83 and a 200 day moving average of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

