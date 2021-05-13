State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys Shares of 135,693 Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 135,693 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.10% of Fluor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.85.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLR. Citigroup increased their price target on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Vertical Research raised Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.