State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys Shares of 135,693 Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 135,693 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.10% of Fluor at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Fluor stock opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.85.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLR. Citigroup increased their price target on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Vertical Research raised Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.
Fluor Company Profile
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.
