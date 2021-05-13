State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,445 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Acadia Healthcare worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $61.67 on Thursday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.13 and a 12-month high of $64.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.13 and a 200-day moving average of $51.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.27.

In related news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

