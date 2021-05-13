State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.18 Million Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of HealthEquity worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on HQY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.90.

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $421,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,417,526.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $73.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,473.09, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.56. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.82 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.68 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.