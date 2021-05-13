State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $3.05 Million in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 75,832 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.17% of Granite Construction as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSE GVA opened at $38.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.89. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $42.42.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $945.57 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.