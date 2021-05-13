State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $3.08 Million in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 53,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,080,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.13% of Ultra Clean as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth $9,070,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth $696,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth $631,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UCTT. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,142,830.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,524.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $45.30 on Thursday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.75.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

