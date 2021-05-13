State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $3.09 Million in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 443,822 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in CEMEX by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.48.

CX stock opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $8.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average is $6.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

