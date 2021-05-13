State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,561 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Air Lease worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AL. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease in the first quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Air Lease by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Air Lease by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $43.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average of $43.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.57%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.