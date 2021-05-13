State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 94,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $9,780,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 21,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.79, for a total value of $2,249,518.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,452.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 746,227 shares of company stock valued at $72,947,642. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.88.

NYSE AN opened at $98.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.04. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.88 and a fifty-two week high of $106.99.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

