State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New Investment in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 82,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of PPD during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of PPD during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPD by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPD during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of PPD during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $2,929,240.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at $25,466,661.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $2,176,351.56. Insiders have sold 282,492 shares of company stock worth $10,997,846 over the last three months.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI cut shares of PPD to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho cut shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup cut shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of PPD in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.08.

PPD opened at $46.08 on Thursday. PPD, Inc. has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $46.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 307.20.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPD, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

