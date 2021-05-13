State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 29,934 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,934 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Premier worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Premier by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,882,000 after buying an additional 1,799,968 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Premier by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,540,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,359,000 after purchasing an additional 356,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Premier by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,296,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,707,000 after purchasing an additional 233,572 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Premier by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,878,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,935,000 after purchasing an additional 123,445 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Premier by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,547,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,305,000 after purchasing an additional 144,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Premier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.62.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $33.85 on Thursday. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.64 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.83.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $469.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.08 million. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. Premier’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.