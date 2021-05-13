State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases New Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 70,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Discovery by 92.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 96,008 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Discovery by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Discovery by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 30,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DISCA stock opened at $35.76 on Thursday. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $78.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

In other Discovery news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $1,584,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $15,147,183.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,935 shares in the company, valued at $27,546,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344. 5.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

