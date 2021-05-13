State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of SYNNEX worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in SYNNEX by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SYNNEX by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNX shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.11.

NYSE SNX opened at $115.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.27. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $126.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $234,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,428,805. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $582,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,467 shares of company stock valued at $3,395,483. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

