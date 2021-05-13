State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,326 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,049 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.14% of BancFirst worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BANF. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in BancFirst by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 36,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $2,383,001.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,280,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,126,182.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $148,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,889 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,821 in the last ninety days. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of BANF stock opened at $71.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BancFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $77.38.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.40 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

