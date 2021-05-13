State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 11,487 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,487 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in MasTec were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,333,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,114,000 after purchasing an additional 540,467 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in MasTec by 516.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,707 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $95,534,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $56,871,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $113.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.01 and a 200 day moving average of $79.92. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $119.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTZ. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.17.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 16,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total transaction of $1,573,720.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,126 over the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

