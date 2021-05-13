State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,590 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of YETI worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YETI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in YETI in the 1st quarter worth about $2,135,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in YETI by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in YETI by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter worth about $10,528,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter worth about $1,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $81.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $90.65.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $375.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.47 million. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $1,409,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,057,884.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $29,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,525,142 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on YETI from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.87.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

