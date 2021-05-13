State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,975 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Select Medical worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Select Medical by 115.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 268,684 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after acquiring an additional 144,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Select Medical by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Select Medical during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Select Medical by 71.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 31,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 15,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $540,532.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,140,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,793,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $9,753,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 419,431 shares of company stock worth $13,849,167 over the last three months. 19.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SEM opened at $35.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $39.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.68.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 3.93%. Select Medical’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.