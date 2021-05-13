State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,613 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.14% of Trustmark worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trustmark by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,147,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,210,000 after purchasing an additional 50,945 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Trustmark by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at $21,168,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after purchasing an additional 14,251 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 547,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Trustmark alerts:

In other news, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $681,400.00. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $32.82 on Thursday. Trustmark Co. has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $36.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.48 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.