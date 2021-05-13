State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 8,256 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,256 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Pure Storage worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,124,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,569,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,875 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,569,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,297 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $7,558,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,770,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,042,000 after acquiring an additional 268,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.24.

NYSE PSTG opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average is $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $29.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.47.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $502.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.49 million. On average, analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $652,562.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,284.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

