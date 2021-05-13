State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,648 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Amkor Technology worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMKR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 31,828 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amkor Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,844 shares in the company, valued at $486,574.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 77,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $1,894,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,387,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,558,573. Corporate insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $18.06 on Thursday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.72.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

