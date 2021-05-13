State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stake Boosted by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 18,336 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 8.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in State Street by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in State Street by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STT opened at $84.87 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $51.21 and a 52 week high of $89.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $28.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $112.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 132.56%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $39,649.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,062.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

